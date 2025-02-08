Parrish leads Indiana against Minnesota after 22-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-6, 6-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-6, 6-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Minnesota after Sydney Parrish scored 22 points in Indiana’s 81-60 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Golden Gophers have gone 12-2 at home. Minnesota averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Minnesota averages 75.0 points, 12.1 more per game than the 62.9 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists. Parrish is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.