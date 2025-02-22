Parker’s 28 lead Saint Francis (PA) over Fairleigh Dickinson 85-80 in OT

Riley Parker’s 28 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-80 in overtime on Saturday. Parker shot 10 for…

Riley Parker’s 28 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-80 in overtime on Saturday.

Parker shot 10 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Red Flash (12-17, 7-8 Northeast Conference). Chris Moncrief added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor while they also had nine rebounds. Juan Cranford Jr. had 14 points and shot 6 for 16, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Terrence Brown finished with 27 points and two steals for the Knights (11-18, 7-7). Jo’el Emanuel added 15 points and seven rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Brayden Reynolds finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

