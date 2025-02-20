Pacific visits Williams and San Francisco

Pacific Tigers (9-20, 4-11 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (21-7, 11-4 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pacific Tigers (9-20, 4-11 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (21-7, 11-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -15.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Pacific after Marcus Williams scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 84-61 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons have gone 15-0 at home. San Francisco averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-11 in WCC play. Pacific is 4-15 against opponents with a winning record.

San Francisco’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 69.7 points per game, 2.3 more than the 67.4 San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.4 points for the Dons. Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Fisher is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Lamar Washington is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

