Pacheco’s 3 at the buzzer lifts Mount St. Mary’s past Niagara 84-83

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Terrell Ard Jr. rebounded a missed free throw between two defenders and found Carmelo Pacheco for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer as time expired to lift Mount St. Mary’s to an 84-83 win over Niagara on Friday night.

Xavier Lipscomb went to the free throw line with the Mountaineers trailing by three, 83-80, and hit the first of two shots to cut the deficit to two and his second attempt caromed off the rim and Ard corralled it, turned and hit Pacheco in rhythm on the wing and he drilled the game-winner.

Dallas Hobbs had 21 points and shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Mountaineers (14-10, 7-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ard added 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Jedy Cordilia shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Olumide Adelodun finished with 26 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Purple Eagles (10-15, 5-9). Jhaylon Martinez added 11 points and eight rebounds for Niagara. Jaeden Marshall had 11 points.

Mount St. Mary’s next game is Sunday against Canisius on the road, and Niagara visits Siena on Friday.

