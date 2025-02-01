Oweh and the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats host conference foe Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Adou Thiero and Arkansas visit Otega Oweh and No. 12 Kentucky in SEC action.

The Wildcats are 11-1 in home games. Kentucky is second in the SEC scoring 87.6 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks are 1-6 in conference play. Arkansas averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Kentucky scores 87.6 points, 19.5 more per game than the 68.1 Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 76.2 points per game, 0.3 more than the 75.9 Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Razorbacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

Thiero is shooting 57.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Razorbacks. Boogie Fland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

