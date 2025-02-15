Osobor and the Washington Huskies take on conference foe Penn State

Washington Huskies (12-12, 3-10 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-12, 3-11 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2…

Washington Huskies (12-12, 3-10 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-12, 3-11 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Washington in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-4 at home. Penn State scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-10 against Big Ten opponents. Washington has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Penn State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Nittany Lions and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Great Osobor is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

