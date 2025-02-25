Osei-Bonsu, Missouri State Bears to host Pierre and the Belmont Bruins

Belmont Bruins (19-10, 11-7 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-20, 2-16 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (19-10, 11-7 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-20, 2-16 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays Missouri State in MVC action Wednesday.

The Bears are 7-7 on their home court. Missouri State has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins are 11-7 in conference matchups. Belmont ranks seventh in the MVC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Pierre averaging 5.0.

Missouri State averages 68.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 78.8 Belmont allows. Belmont has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bears. Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Pierre is averaging 14 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.