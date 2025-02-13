Ormiston’s 26 lead South Alabama past Marshall 91-82 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Ormiston scored 26 points as South Alabama beat Marshall 91-82 in overtime on Thursday night.…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Ormiston scored 26 points as South Alabama beat Marshall 91-82 in overtime on Thursday night.

South Alabama outscored Marshall 14-5 in the extra period. Obinna Anochili-Killen hit a jumper for Marshall with 12 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 77-all.

Ormiston also had five rebounds for the Jaguars (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Barry Dunning Jr. scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Myles Corey shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Anochili-Killen led the Thundering Herd (15-11, 8-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three blocks. Mikal Dawson added 18 points and seven rebounds for Marshall. Dezayne Mingo had 14 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. South Alabama hosts Texas State and Marshall travels to play Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

