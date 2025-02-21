Oregon visits No. 11 Wisconsin after Tonje’s 31-point outing

Oregon Ducks (19-8, 8-8 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (19-8, 8-8 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin faces Oregon after John Tonje scored 31 points in Wisconsin’s 95-74 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers are 13-1 on their home court. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Ducks are 8-8 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Wisconsin averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Ducks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is averaging 10.2 points for the Badgers. Tonje is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Bamba is averaging 10.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.