Oregon State wins 79-65 over Pacific

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake had 16 points in Oregon State’s 79-65 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

Lake had five rebounds for the Beavers (18-9, 8-6 West Coast Conference). Nate Kingz shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Parsa Fallah shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Tigers (9-20, 4-11) were led in scoring by Lamar Washington, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Elijah Fisher added 14 points for Pacific. Petar Krivokapic finished with 14 points.

Led by 10 points from Fallah before the break, Oregon State entered halftime tied with Pacific 40-40. Oregon State took the lead for what would be the final time on Lake’s 3-pointer with 17:51 remaining in the game. His team would outscore Pacific by 14 points in the final half.

Both teams next play Thursday. Oregon State visits Pepperdine and Pacific goes on the road to play San Francisco.

