Oregon State travels to Saint Mary’s (CA) for conference showdown

Oregon State Beavers (15-14, 11-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-14, 9-9 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Rees and Oregon State visit Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) on Thursday.

The Gaels have gone 6-6 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beavers are 11-7 against WCC opponents. Oregon State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 62.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 62.2 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 62.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 64.1 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Marotte averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Rees is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

