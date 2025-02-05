Oregon State plays Washington State, aims for 10th straight home win

Washington State Cougars (15-9, 5-6 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (16-7, 6-4 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (15-9, 5-6 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (16-7, 6-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Washington State looking to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Beavers are 13-1 on their home court. Oregon State scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 5-6 against WCC opponents. Washington State is eighth in the WCC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 5.5.

Oregon State scores 77.5 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 75.7 Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dane Erikstrup averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Nate Calmese is averaging 15.4 points, four assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.