Oregon State plays Pepperdine, looks to end road losing streak

Oregon State Beavers (18-9, 8-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-17, 4-10 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Pepperdine looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Waves have gone 7-7 in home games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Boubacar Coulibaly averaging 7.2.

The Beavers are 8-6 in conference play. Oregon State averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Pepperdine is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coulibaly is averaging 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Waves. Zion Bethea is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nate Kingz averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. Michael Rataj is shooting 53.8% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.