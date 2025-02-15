Oregon State hosts Pacific following Washington’s 31-point game

Pacific Tigers (9-19, 4-10 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (17-9, 7-6 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pacific Tigers (9-19, 4-10 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (17-9, 7-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -13.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Oregon State after Lamar Washington scored 31 points in Pacific’s 83-58 win against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Beavers are 14-2 in home games. Oregon State is sixth in the WCC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 5.8.

The Tigers are 4-10 in WCC play. Pacific has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oregon State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 69.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 67.7 Oregon State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rataj is averaging 17.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Fisher is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers. Washington is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.