Oregon State faces San Diego on 3-game win streak

Oregon State Beavers (12-13, 8-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-18, 0-13 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (12-13, 8-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-18, 0-13 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Beavers take on San Diego.

The Toreros are 3-9 on their home court. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Truitt Reilly leads the Toreros with 7.3 boards.

The Beavers are 8-6 against WCC opponents. Oregon State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Diego is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Beavers match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Ranson is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Toreros. Reilly is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Marotte is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11 points. Kelsey Rees is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

