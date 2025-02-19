Oregon State and Santa Clara face off in conference showdown

Santa Clara Broncos (14-13, 8-9 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-14, 9-7 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (14-13, 8-9 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-14, 9-7 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Rees and Oregon State host Olivia Pollerd and Santa Clara in WCC action Thursday.

The Beavers have gone 6-4 at home. Oregon State ranks ninth in the WCC with 12.4 assists per game led by Kennedie Shuler averaging 3.1.

The Broncos have gone 8-9 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Oregon State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oregon State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shuler is averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Beavers. Rees is averaging 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

Pollerd is averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos. Alana Goodchild is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.