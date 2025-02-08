Oregon plays No. 9 Michigan State on 3-game road slide

Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hits the road against No. 9 Michigan State looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Spartans are 11-0 on their home court. Michigan State is 15-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ducks are 5-7 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Michigan State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Oregon averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Michigan State allows.

The Spartans and Ducks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is averaging 13.5 points for the Spartans. Tre Holloman is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is shooting 50.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

