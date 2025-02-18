Oregon plays Nebraska following Kelly’s 20-point outing

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays Nebraska after Deja Kelly scored 20 points in Oregon’s 76-70 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-3 in home games. Nebraska scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Ducks are 9-6 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Nebraska averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 67.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 66.3 Nebraska gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cornhuskers. Alexis Markowski is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sofia Bell averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 4.1 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Kelly is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 60.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

