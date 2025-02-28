Oregon hosts Yates and USC

USC Trojans (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (20-8, 9-8 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (20-8, 9-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits Oregon after Wesley Yates III scored 27 points in USC’s 87-82 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ducks are 10-4 in home games. Oregon is 18-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trojans are 6-11 against Big Ten opponents. USC is eighth in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 4.2.

Oregon is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, the same percentage USC allows to opponents. USC averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Ducks. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desmond Claude is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Yates is averaging 19.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.