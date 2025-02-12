Oregon hosts Ladine and Washington

Washington Huskies (14-10, 5-7 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (14-10, 5-7 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Oregon after Elle Ladine scored 23 points in Washington’s 81-73 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Ducks are 13-3 in home games. Oregon has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 5-7 against Big Ten opponents. Washington has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 12.2 more points per game (72.9) than Oregon allows (60.7).

The Ducks and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Scott is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ladine is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16 points. Sayvia Sellers is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

