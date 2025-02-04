Oregon faces No. 24 Michigan on 3-game slide

Oregon Ducks (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon enters the matchup with No. 24 Michigan after losing three games in a row.

The Wolverines are 10-0 in home games. Michigan has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Ducks have gone 5-6 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Bittle averaging 5.4.

Michigan averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Ducks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.3 points for the Ducks. Bittle is averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

