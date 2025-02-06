Oral Roberts visits South Dakota following Larkins’ 39-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-5, 7-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-13, 4-5 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-5, 7-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-13, 4-5 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Oral Roberts after Grace Larkins scored 39 points in South Dakota’s 76-66 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Coyotes are 8-5 on their home court. South Dakota is sixth in the Summit with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Larkins averaging 16.0.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is 15-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

South Dakota averages 68.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 71.2 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game South Dakota allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is scoring 24.4 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

Makyra Tramble is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Taleyah Jones is averaging 20 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

