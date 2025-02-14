Oral Roberts looks for 20th victory this season in matchup with UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (10-16, 6-5 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (19-6, 9-3 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-16, 6-5 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (19-6, 9-3 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts will aim for its 20th win this season when the Golden Eagles play the UMKC.

The Golden Eagles are 11-1 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks fourth in the Summit with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 10.0.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-5 against Summit opponents. UMKC is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oral Roberts scores 82.4 points, 16.4 more per game than the 66.0 UMKC gives up. UMKC’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Taleyah Jones is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lisa Thomas is averaging 3.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Kangaroos. Alayna Contreras is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

