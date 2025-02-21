Oral Roberts and St. Thomas meet for conference matchup

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-8, 10-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-20, 2-11 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8…

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-8, 10-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-20, 2-11 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kendall Blue and St. Thomas take on Issac McBride and Oral Roberts on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-6 in home games. Oral Roberts allows 79.2 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Tommies have gone 10-3 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 84.6 points per game and is shooting 50.1%.

Oral Roberts scores 74.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 76.0 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 47.2% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Jalen Miller is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Drake Dobbs is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Tommies. Miles Barnstable is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 73.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.