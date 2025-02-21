Opichka and St. Thomas host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (11-17, 5-9 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-12, 6-7 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-17, 5-9 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-12, 6-7 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts South Dakota after Sammy Opichka scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 91-82 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies have gone 8-5 in home games. St. Thomas has a 6-8 record against teams above .500.

The Coyotes are 5-9 in Summit play. South Dakota is 0-1 in one-possession games.

St. Thomas averages 72.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 72.9 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game St. Thomas allows.

The Tommies and Coyotes face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jo Langbehn is shooting 63.3% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Larkins is shooting 50.1% and averaging 24.3 points for the Coyotes. Alexi Hempe is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 20.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

