Omar Croskey scores career-high 27 to lead South Carolina State over Howard 89-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Omar Croskey scored a career-high 27 to propel South Carolina State to an 89-66 victory over Howard on Monday night.

Croskey added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (10-12, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Drayton Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.

Cameron Shockley-Okeke and Marcus Dockery both scored 18 to lead the Bison (8-14, 3-2). Blake Harper had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

