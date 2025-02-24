Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Omar Croskey scores 20…

Omar Croskey scores 20 as South Carolina State tops Maryland Eastern Shore 81-68

The Associated Press

February 24, 2025, 11:47 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Omar Croskey’s 20 points helped South Carolina State defeat Maryland Eastern Shore 81-68 on Monday night.

Croskey added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-12, 8-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Drayton Jones scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Mitchel Taylor shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs upped their win streak to six.

The Hawks (4-22, 0-10) were led by Ketron Shaw, who recorded 21 points, seven assists and two steals. Evan Johnson added 10 points and Cardell Bailey finished with nine points and three steals. The loss is the 11th in a row for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up