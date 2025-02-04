Omaha visits Scalia and St. Thomas

Omaha Mavericks (9-13, 1-8 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-11, 3-6 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha Mavericks (9-13, 1-8 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-11, 3-6 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on Omaha after Amber Scalia scored 26 points in St. Thomas’ 81-74 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies are 6-5 on their home court. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 2.0.

The Mavericks are 1-8 against Summit opponents. Omaha allows 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

St. Thomas is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 66.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 68.5 St. Thomas gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scalia is averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Sammy Opichka is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Cave is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.