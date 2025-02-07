Omaha hosts North Dakota State after Moni’s 24-point game

North Dakota State Bison (17-8, 6-4 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (15-10, 9-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (17-8, 6-4 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (15-10, 9-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Omaha after Jacksen Moni scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 78-72 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Mavericks are 8-2 on their home court. Omaha is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison are 6-4 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Omaha averages 75.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.8 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Omaha gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 19.6 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Moni is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

