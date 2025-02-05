Omaha hosts King and North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-15, 3-6 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (14-10, 8-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m.…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-15, 3-6 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (14-10, 8-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Omaha after Eli King scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 80-75 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks are 7-2 in home games. Omaha has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 3-6 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Omaha averages 75.6 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 79.6 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton is averaging 17.6 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mier Panoam is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 15.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.