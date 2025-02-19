Omaha faces South Dakota following Cave’s 25-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (11-16, 5-8 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (11-15, 3-10 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-16, 5-8 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (11-15, 3-10 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on South Dakota after Grace Cave scored 25 points in Omaha’s 80-77 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Mavericks have gone 6-6 at home. Omaha allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Coyotes are 5-8 against Summit opponents. South Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit with 4.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Larkins averaging 2.2.

Omaha is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.5% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 67.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.9 Omaha allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cave is averaging 15 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alexi Hempe averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Larkins is averaging 24.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 21.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

