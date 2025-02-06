Olson, Michigan Wolverines to visit Markowski, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan Wolverines (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Nebraska and Michigan square off on Thursday.

The Cornhuskers are 12-1 on their home court. Nebraska averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Wolverines are 6-5 in conference matchups. Michigan scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Nebraska makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Michigan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Cornhuskers. Alexis Markowski is averaging 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mila Holloway is averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.