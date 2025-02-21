Olson and the Vermont Catamounts take on conference foe UMass Lowell

Vermont Catamounts (15-12, 10-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-22, 1-12 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Vermont Catamounts (15-12, 10-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-22, 1-12 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anna Olson and Vermont visit Sydney Watkins and UMass Lowell in America East play.

The River Hawks have gone 1-11 in home games. UMass Lowell is sixth in the America East in rebounding averaging 27.8 rebounds. Maddie Rice leads the River Hawks with 6.0 boards.

The Catamounts are 10-3 against America East opponents. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 1.9.

UMass Lowell’s average of 2.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UMass Lowell allows.

The River Hawks and Catamounts square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amina Kameric averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 3.3 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Abbey Lindsey is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Vito is averaging 7.7 points, six rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Catamounts. Olson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 48.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 58.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 44.7 points.

