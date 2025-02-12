Olson and the Michigan Wolverines host conference foe Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Olson and Michigan host Yarden Garzon and Indiana in Big Ten play Wednesday.

The Wolverines are 10-2 on their home court. Michigan ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Olson averaging 4.5.

The Hoosiers are 7-5 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Indiana scores 6.2 more points per game (69.7) than Michigan gives up to opponents (63.5).

The Wolverines and Hoosiers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mila Holloway is averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Olson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Moore-McNeil is averaging 10 points and 4.2 assists for the Hoosiers. Garzon is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

