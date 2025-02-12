Olsen leads Iowa against Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays Rutgers after Lucy Olsen scored 32 points in Iowa’s 81-66 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 8-3 at home. Iowa is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 2-11 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers allows 71.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Iowa’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is averaging 17 points and 5.1 assists for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 18.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Destiny Adams is averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

