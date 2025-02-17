Olsen and Iowa host No. 9 Ohio State

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 12 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits No. 9 Ohio State after Lucy Olsen scored 27 points in Iowa’s 55-43 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-0 at home. Ohio State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in conference matchups. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Ohio State scores 79.8 points, 14.8 more per game than the 65.0 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Ohio State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 14.6 points, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Buckeyes. Cotie McMahon is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Olsen is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

