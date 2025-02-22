Olsen and Iowa host No. 3 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (25-1, 13-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

UCLA Bruins (25-1, 13-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays No. 3 UCLA after Lucy Olsen scored 27 points in Iowa’s 86-78 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Hawkeyes have gone 9-3 at home. Iowa is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 74.5 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Bruins are 13-1 in conference play. UCLA leads the Big Ten with 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Lauren Betts averaging 16.0.

Iowa makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (33.8%). UCLA has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Bruins meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is averaging 17.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Hawkeyes. Sydney Affolter is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Betts is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

