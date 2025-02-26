Old Dominion visits Marable and Coastal Carolina

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-13, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (21-6, 11-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5…

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-13, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (21-6, 11-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Old Dominion after Jayden Marable scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 86-70 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Chanticleers have gone 13-1 at home. Coastal Carolina ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Alancia Ramsey leads the Chanticleers with 6.5 boards.

The Monarchs are 8-8 in conference matchups. Old Dominion ranks eighth in college basketball with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 4.4.

Coastal Carolina makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Old Dominion’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Coastal Carolina has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

The Chanticleers and Monarchs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 11.4 points. Ramsey is shooting 63.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

