Old Dominion visits JMU after McDaniel’s 29-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-12, 6-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-4, 13-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-12, 6-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-4, 13-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts Old Dominion after Peyton McDaniel scored 29 points in JMU’s 77-61 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes are 11-1 in home games. JMU is second in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Monarchs are 6-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion has a 7-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

JMU makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Old Dominion has shot at a 37.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Roshala Scott is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.