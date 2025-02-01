Old Dominion visits James Madison following Durugordon’s 25-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-12, 6-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-12, 6-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -10.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits James Madison after Sean Durugordon scored 25 points in Old Dominion’s 78-77 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes are 9-2 in home games. James Madison is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.4 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Monarchs have gone 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

James Madison scores 73.4 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 71.8 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than James Madison has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 16 points for the Monarchs. Durugordon is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

