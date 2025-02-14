Old Dominion visits Holiman and Georgia Southern

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Old Dominion after Adante’ Holiman scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 77-72 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. Georgia Southern gives up 76.7 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Monarchs are 7-6 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia Southern scores 74.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 72.5 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eren Banks averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Holiman is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jaden Johnson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

