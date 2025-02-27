Old Dominion visits Georgia Southern following Green’s 20-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-17, 5-12 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-17, 5-12 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays Old Dominion after Indya Green scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 57-55 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Eagles have gone 7-6 in home games. Georgia Southern is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Monarchs have gone 9-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 8-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia Southern scores 65.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 65.0 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 67.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 65.2 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Monarchs meet Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles. Green is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

