Old Dominion visits Coastal Carolina after Marable’s 23-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-13, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (21-6, 11-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5…

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-13, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (21-6, 11-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Old Dominion after Jayden Marable scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 86-70 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Chanticleers are 13-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 4.1.

The Monarchs have gone 8-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Mariah Clayton averaging 6.0.

Coastal Carolina makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Old Dominion averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Coastal Carolina gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramsey is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kristin Williams is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.