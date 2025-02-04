Old Dominion travels to Troy for conference showdown

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-9, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-9, 8-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-9, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-9, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: En’Dya Buford and Old Dominion visit Zay Dyer and Troy in Sun Belt action Wednesday.

The Trojans are 6-0 on their home court. Troy leads the Sun Belt averaging 77.6 points and is shooting 41.4%.

The Monarchs are 6-5 in conference matchups. Old Dominion ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 7.2.

Troy averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Troy gives up.

The Trojans and Monarchs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Peguero is averaging 9.4 points for the Trojans. Dyer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Buford is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

