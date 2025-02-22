Olbrys and UMass host Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (15-13, 10-5 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (15-12, 10-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (15-13, 10-5 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (15-12, 10-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Rhode Island after Megan Olbrys scored 23 points in UMass’ 87-62 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Minutewomen have gone 8-6 in home games. UMass is seventh in the A-10 scoring 64.2 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Rams are 10-5 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Harsimran Kaur averaging 7.8.

UMass is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island averages 62.0 points per game, 3.1 more than the 58.9 UMass gives up.

The Minutewomen and Rams square off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olbrys is averaging 14 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaur is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Rams. Sophia Vital is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

