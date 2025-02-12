Olbrys and the UMass Minutewomen visit conference foe Duquesne

UMass Minutewomen (13-11, 8-5 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-8, 6-6 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Megan McConnell…

UMass Minutewomen (13-11, 8-5 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-8, 6-6 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Megan McConnell and Duquesne host Megan Olbrys and UMass in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Dukes have gone 10-4 at home. Duquesne ranks sixth in the A-10 with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by McConell averaging 5.5.

The Minutewomen are 8-5 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne averages 74.5 points, 16.2 more per game than the 58.3 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Minutewomen face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.1 steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Olbrys is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 13.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.