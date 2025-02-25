Oklahoma takes on No. 17 Kentucky after Fears’ 27-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 7-7 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-10, 4-10 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 7-7 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-10, 4-10 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts No. 17 Kentucky after Jeremiah Fears scored 27 points in Oklahoma’s 93-87 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Sooners have gone 11-4 in home games. Oklahoma is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 7-7 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Otega Oweh averaging 8.6.

Oklahoma scores 77.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 76.4 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 12.2 more points per game (85.7) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (73.5).

The Sooners and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Goodine is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 8.1 points. Jalon Moore is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Oweh is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

