Oklahoma State hosts No. 12 Texas Tech following Toppin’s 41-point performance

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 4-9 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 4-9 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State after JT Toppin scored 41 points in Texas Tech’s 111-106 overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cowboys are 9-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State allows 74.5 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 10-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Oklahoma State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 7.5 more points per game (82.0) than Oklahoma State allows (74.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging seven points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

Chance McMillian averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Toppin is shooting 55.8% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.