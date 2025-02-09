Oklahoma State hosts Arizona State following Mason’s 20-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-11, 3-8 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2…

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-11, 3-8 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces Oklahoma State after Alston Mason scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 71-70 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys are 8-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-8 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma State scores 72.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.0 Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 73.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 74.6 Oklahoma State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is averaging 12.6 points for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

BJ Freeman is averaging 12.9 points for the Sun Devils. Mason is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

