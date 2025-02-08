O’Keefe’s 22 lead Columbia over Brown 74-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe scored 22 points, Blair Thompson made the go-ahead putback with eight seconds remaining and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe scored 22 points, Blair Thompson made the go-ahead putback with eight seconds remaining and Columbia beat Brown 74-72 on Saturday to snap a seven-game skid.

O’Keefe shot 8 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lions (12-8, 1-6 Ivy League). Kenny Noland added 13 points while shooting 5 for 16 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Thompson shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 11 points, while adding 16 rebounds.

Noland made the first of two free throws to make it 72-all with 16 seconds left but missed the second. Noland grabbed the offensive rebounds, Avery Brown missed a 3-point shot before Thompson’s tip-in capped the scoring.

Kino Lilly Jr. missed a potential winning three-point shot in the closing seconds.

Malcolm Wrisby-Jefferson led the way for the Bears (10-10, 2-5) with 16 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Brown also got 14 points and three blocks from Landon Lewis. Lilly finished with 13 points and five assists.

Both teams play on Friday. Columbia visits Dartmouth and Brown hosts Princeton.

